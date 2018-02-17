Sons of WWII veterans talk fighting fascism, racism at Virginia War Memorial event

RICHMOND, Va. — The sons of Pearl Harbor survivor George Bland and Tuskegee Airman Howard Baugh spoke to a large crowd at the Virginia War Memorial Saturday.

“The Father’s Fight for Freedom” discussion detailed the late-veterans experiences fighting fascism in Europe while fighting racism at home.

Frank Bland shared stories of his dad’s experiences on the U.S.S. West Virginia and Howard Baugh Jr. talked about his dad, who flew 136 missions during WWII.

WTVR CBS 6’s award-winning anchor/reporter Greg McQuade had the honor of emceeing the packed event.

“The Father’s Fight for Freedom” event is part of the War Memorial’s Black History Month series.