Wintry mix for parts of Virginia Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will move into the area on Saturday. After a dry morning, precipitation will spread into central Virginia by mid-afternoon.

It will be mainly rain across southern and eastern Virginia. Rain may mix with snow or sleet in the metro for a short period, then change over to all rain.

There will be a mix of snow and sleet north and west of Richmond, but that will gradually change over to all rain.

Far northern and western Virginia will see snow and sleet, but may experience a period of freezing rain. Some areas may change over to plain rain.

The warmer ground and air temperatures just above freezing will limit accumulations. Areas well north and west of Richmond have the potential for a coating to under an inch of snow and sleet before the switch to rain. Far northern and western Virginia will have the best chance of a few inches of snow and sleet.

There will be pockets of freezing rain, and the best chance of seeing a glaze from that will be near Interstate 81. A winter weather advisory is in effect for southwestern Virginia.



The duration of this event will not be very long, lasting only about eight hours. We will dry out Saturday night and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

