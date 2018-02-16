× Man scratches $1 million ticket while on lunch break

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — William Evans can afford to take a few more lunch breaks.

The Ruther Glen man recently won $1 million, while he was on his lunch break.

Evans scratched a 20X the Money Virginia Lottery ticket he bought at the Food Lion on Jefferson Davis Highway in Ruther Glen.

“She didn’t believe it,” he said referring his wife’s initial reaction. “She thought I was pulling her leg.”

Evans chose to collect his winning in a one-time cash payout of $657,030 before taxes.