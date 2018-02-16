VCU grad’s hobby led her down the path of the vintage life

Watch Greg McQuade’s “I Have a Story” on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — Living a life of yore. Emily Hubbard turns back the clock every chance she gets.

“Yes. Definitely. People look at me and say you’re too young to like vintage stuff,” said Emily. “Everything in here has a story behind it.

The 23-year-old sees treasure in other people’s trash which serves her well.

“It all has new life,” said Emily.

Her one-year-old business, One Rose Decor, is bustling. What started out as a hobby restoring discarded furniture in her parent’s garage has turned into a full-fledged career.

“It is like a rush for me when you can go out and find things,” said Emily.

Knowing little about running a business Emily’s venture is truly Do It Yourself.

“I would say this happened on accident,” she said.

Emily is learning as she goes.

“I had no clue what I was doing. No clue,” she added.

Emily keeps a fresh eye on anything old even if it’s in the trash.

“If I am driving down the side of the road and I see something I will slam on the brakes I will turn around and look at it,” said Emily.

The VCU graduate intended on a career in the classroom. But the 23-year couldn’t ignore her passion for yesteryear.

“My friends thought I was crazy,” explained Emily.

An appreciation for the past runs in the family. Her late-grandfather Jim Hubbard owned Ferebee’s Motel and restaurant.

“Apparently this was the place to be back in the day,” she said.

One of the only truck stops on what was then an empty stretch of Midlothian Turnpike.

The Motel closed long ago, but Emily is leaving her own mark on the same spot. Each month Emily teaches the lost art of calligraphy in motel room turned classroom.

“I wish he was still here and could see it,” said Emily. “It is the best of both worlds.”

Emily’s father, Don Hubbard, beams watching his driven daughter succeed.

“I think it all ties together. It all relates to her creative process,” said Don. “For her to have done what she has done at such a young age is pretty incredible. I am proud of what she has done. I can’t wait to see what she has done next.”

With an eye on the future and her heart set firmly in the past, this millennial is finding new joy and success in the good old days.

“Yes. It’s different than most people my age,” said Emily. “When I got the opportunity, I decided this is what I want to be doing forever.”

