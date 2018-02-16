Stage actor leads police on chase because he didn’t want to miss his performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A community theater actor in Wisconsin is accused of leading deputies on a chase because he didn't want to miss his performance in a play.

61-year-old David Neese was originally stopped Saturday by Sheboygan County Sheriff's Deputies for a broken headlight. They quickly realized that Neese was wanted for theft, according to WITI.

"In-house has it flagged, he has probable cause to be arrested," the officer can be heard saying.

When they tried to take him into custody, investigators say Neese told them he couldn't be arrested because of his performance in a play on Sunday, and said, "...he would turn himself in after the show."

Squad car dash camera shows Neese taking off.

"He's in a play and can't be arrested right now," the officer says.

About a minute later, Neese stops.

"We're not doing this again, turn the engine off and get out of the car," the officer is heard saying.

Neese doesn't listen.

"Turn the engine off and get out of the car now," the officer is heard shouting.

Instead, Neese takes off again. Road spikes eventually puncture his tire and finally stops a few minutes later.

"Dave, turn off the engine and get out of the car now," the officer is heard saying in the video.

Neese is seen exiting his vehicle and eventually walks toward the deputies.

"Take your hands out of your pockets, Dave. Turn around please," the officer is heard saying.

Neese was cuffed, put into the back of a squad and the curtain closed on an actor who didn't make his final performance.

The Calumet County Community Theatre confirms Neese was in the cast of their play "Noises Off" this past weekend but did not show up for the performance on Sunday. A board member tells WITI he didn't know why until contacted by the station.