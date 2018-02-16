Rookie K9 officer arrests murder suspect on mentor’s final shift: ‘It was amazing’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- At just 16 months, adorable, energetic and agile Havoc now serves as one of the Richmond Police Department's brand new K9 officers.

His handler, Officer Daniel Dixon, has 12 years under his belt with the city's police department, but this week marks his first on the beat as a K9 officer with Havoc.

Overseeing their progress, veteran K9 Officer Walter Stone, otherwise known as Puddin', who will retire with his K9 Macon at the end of February.

"I remember my first call, I'll always remember this last call," Stone said.

On Officer Stone's last night out on the streets, he volunteered to work with Officer Dixon and Havoc.

"This was his 6th night on the street," Officer Dixon said about Havoc.

And, remarkably as night turned to the early hours of Officer Stone's 51st birthday, a call came in that would become unforgettable for the rookie and his mentor.

"It was one of those things that you just couldn't write it better for his final night," Officer Dixon said.

The U.S. Fugitive Task Force Team were in a Northside neighborhood searching for a man allegedly connected to a double homicide back in January.

Officers Stone and Dixon went to help and found what appeared suspicious in a backyard.

"There was a dog cage with a blanket over it, there was a dog chained up there that was going crazy at us, it was scared of us, but it wouldn't retreat to its safe place, which was in the dog house," Officer Stone said. "Officer Dixon, I said, you go get your dog."

"Pretty much when he looked at me and said Dan go get your dog cause it was his last night, and he's obviously the senior officer, so if he would have said hey I'm going to get my dog I couldn't have been upset for him to ride off to the sunset," Officer Dixon said. "But, he said Dan go get your dog, my heart started pounding a little bit."

Dixon said he yelled a K9 warning, and soon a voice could be heard from inside the dog cage.

The suspect, Jaqwail Braxton ultimately emerged, giving Dixon and Havoc their first "catch."

"I joked, I told him this is something I'll tell my grandkids, my very first apprehension and his very last call, especially after being here so long," Dixon said.

And, giving Officer Stone the satisfaction that the K9 unit remains in good hands, even as he passes on the leash.

"I just happened to volunteer my last night to be with him, and I think it's a great moment for him. He'll never forget that, what happened last night, his first catch, my last night out, my last call, birthday, retiring, it was amazing," Officer Stone said.