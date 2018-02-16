Man with tear drop facial tattoo wanted in Chesterfield bank robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Chesterfield County Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7202 Midlothian Turnpike.

Police said the suspect approached a teller and passed a note demanding money. After the teller complied, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. The suspect was seen wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, a black stocking cap with a tattoo of a “tear drop” under the left eye.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.