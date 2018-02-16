Go Nuts on National Almond Day

RICHMOND, Va – Shayne Rogers is in the kitchen with a Shaynefully delicious recipe for sweet and spicy almonds, pecans and walnuts. She showed Greg and Jessica how to customize your flavor and take your nuts to the next level.
Sweet & Spicy Almonds
1 c raw almonds
1 T olive oil
2T honey or maple syrup
½ t salt
1t spices of your choice. Cumin, cayenne (to taste), cinnamon, ground rosemary, curry, smoked paprika. Use what you like. With almonds I like a dash of cayenne and lots of cinnamon.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Mix together nuts, olive oil, sweetener and salt. I like to use a large bowl and toss the nuts for 2-3 minutes. Add you choice of spices and mix until the nuts are evenly covered. Spread on a lined baking sheet, making sure to get the nuts in an even layer, roast for 12-15 minutes. When you start to smell the nuts they should come out of the oven. Stir the almonds and break up any large clumps. You can store them in a sealed container for about a week. Enjoy!