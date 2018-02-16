Go Nuts on National Almond Day

RICHMOND, Va – Shayne Rogers is in the kitchen with a Shaynefully delicious recipe for sweet and spicy almonds, pecans and walnuts. She showed Greg and Jessica how to customize your flavor and take your nuts to the next level.

Sweet & Spicy Almonds

1 c raw almonds

1 T olive oil

2T honey or maple syrup

½ t salt

1t spices of your choice. Cumin, cayenne (to taste), cinnamon, ground rosemary, curry, smoked paprika. Use what you like. With almonds I like a dash of cayenne and lots of cinnamon.