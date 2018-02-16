× Driver killed in head-on Powhatan crash

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed in a head-on crash on Route 711, near Aston Trail, in Powhatan County.

The crash was reported Thursday, February 15, at about 4:42 p.m.

“The driver of a 2004 Honda Civic was traveling westbound when it was struck by a 2002 BMW M3 head on as the BMW was attempting to pass another vehicle on a hillcrest,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt Keeli Hill said. “The driver of the Honda Civic was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the BMW was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.”

The name of the driver killed in the crash has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.