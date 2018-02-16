Deputies seek help to crack latest ‘crime of opportunity’ in Mechanicsville

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help to crack the case of several thefts from cars at an apartment complex in Hanover County over the weekend.

Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Beaverdam Creek Apartments in Mechanicsville after someone took items from numerous unlocked vehicles early Sunday morning.

Investigators are still processing evidence in the case, but said an electronic device was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the “crime of opportunity.”

No arrests have been made.

“The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office requests that any citizen that lives in the area where these crimes were committed and has an exterior security camera, to please check their footage and contact the Sheriff’s Office if anything suspicious is noticed,” officials said. “Also, the Sheriff’s Office would ask any citizens who had their vehicles entered and have not reported the incident to law enforcement, to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office immediately.”

Additionally, deputies urged folks to lock their vehicles and to remove valuables when they are unattended.

Deputies asked anyone that spots suspicious activity to call the Hanover County Emergency Communications Center immediately.

Anyone with more information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Earlier this month, deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an SUV as well as valuables from other vehicles from the Battlefield Green subdivision in Hanover County.