Bluestone High School student arrested following threat

SKIPWITH, Va. — Felony charges are pending against a student arrested Friday at Bluestone High School in Mecklenburg County, Virginia.

“We received information that a Bluestone High School student made a threat to the school,” principal F. Darnell Carter wrote in a letter to parents. “An immediate investigation ensued and the student was taken into custody.

No details about the nature of the threat were made public.

Investigators have not yet said whether the threat was deemed credible.

“Our campus is secure and a continued sheriff’s department presence will be maintained throughout the school day and this evening,” Principal Carter said.

Bluestone High School is located in Skipwith, Virginia, about 100 miles southwest of Richmond.

This is a developing story.