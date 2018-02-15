Police respond to shooting at Yorktown Walmart

YORKTOWN, Va. — One person was taken into custody after a shooting was reported outside the Walmart located at George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown.
“The suspect is in custody. Multiple units are on scene,” the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office shared on social media. “The shooting happened outside in the parking lot. The victim was transported to a local hospital.”
That person’s condition has not yet been released.
This is a developing story.
37.119374 -76.459382