Police respond to shooting at Yorktown Walmart

YORKTOWN, Va. — One person was taken into custody after a shooting was reported outside the Walmart located at George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown.

“The suspect is in custody. Multiple units are on scene,” the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office shared on social media. “The shooting happened outside in the parking lot. The victim was transported to a local hospital.”

That person’s condition has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

