Virginia woman accused of pouring hot grease on another woman’s face

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News woman is accused of throwing hot grease on to another woman after a dispute, according to police.

Shororia Rechelle Drew, 30, has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including malicious assault with a caustic substance, affiliate WTKR reports.

Police responded to a call in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue, and were met by a 20-year-old woman who said that while in an altercation with Drew, had hot grease thrown on her.

Officials say that officers observed what appeared to be significant burns to the victim’s face and other portions of her body. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Drew, who had left the scene of the crime before police arrived, was later found in the 1200 block of 26th Street around 4 p.m. on February 14.

Police arrested her after obtaining a warrant charging her with one count of malicious assault with a caustic substance. She also was issued a summons for possession on marijuana after police found her in possession of the substance when they were arresting her for charges stemming from the incident.