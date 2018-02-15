Sweet Oreo Mousse Cake

RICHMOND, Va – Sweet Leanne Fletcher showed us an indulgent chocolate cake with Oreo Mousse. She shared the recipe and you can check out more of her creations at Big Herm’s Kitchen in Richmond or at www.bighermskitchenrva.com/517​

Sweet Leanne’s Oreo Mousse Cake

CHOCOLATE CAKE

2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

3/4 cup Hershey’s Special Dark Cocoa powder

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 large eggs

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup oil

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

1 cup boiling water

OREO MOUSSE

1 1/2 cups butter

1 1/2 cups shortening

8-9 cups powdered sugar

1 package Oreo (crushed)

1 tsp vanilla

¼ – ½ cup milk

Oreos to top

DIRECTIONS:

Pre-heat oven 300

Grease three 9 inch cake pans.

MIx all dry ingredients to a large bowl together.

Add eggs, buttermilk and vegetable oil to the dry ingredients and mix well.

Add vanilla to boiling water and add to mixture. Mix well.

Pour into three 9 inch cakes pans and bake for about 25-28 minutes

Allow to cool completely.

Oreo Mousse

Beat together butter and shortening until smooth.

Slowly add 4 cups of powdered sugar and mix until smooth.

Add vanilla and Oreo crumbs and mix until smooth.

Add another 4-5 cups of powdered sugar and mix until smooth.

Add milk until you get a smooth consistency.

Place first layer of cake on plate. Spread 1/2 of the icing with the chopped Oreos on top in an even layer. Continue layering

Ice the outside of the cake with remaining icing.

Finish cake off with chopped Oreos and crumbs