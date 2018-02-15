Man baffled by missing paycheck: ‘Where is my money?’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- He put in the hours and says he still doesn’t have the paycheck to show for it. That’s why one Richmond man turned to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Chris Taylor said he just didn’t know where to turn to collect the check he should have received about three weeks ago.

Frustrated, Taylor asked the Problem Solvers to help him figure out the process to recoup his money. We found out that the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry can help workers like Taylor recover unpaid wages.

Taylor said he isn’t sure if it is a mix-up or if there’s another reason he hasn’t received his last paycheck from a restaurant where he used to work.

Either way, he says it has been frustrating that several weeks have gone by and he still hasn’t received payment for 66 hours of work.

“When you live paycheck to paycheck like I do, every dollar counts, every dime and every nickel counts,” Taylor explained. The former prep cook and dishwasher said he was told by the owner of Camden’s Dogtown Market that his check would be mailed. When nearly three weeks went by and he didn’t receive it, Taylor asked us to investigate the options workers may have in this situation.

CBS 6 learned the Virginia Department of Labor can help employees who need to file a claim for unpaid wages. Employees can gill out a special form on their website and submit any documents supporting their claim.

“At the end of the day, I just want to know where my paycheck is,” Taylor said. CBS 6 Problem Solvers went to see Taylor’s former employer. He, too admits he is baffled by this because he said he personally mailed the check weeks ago, but it was never cashed.

Now, Taylor’s former boss is willing to mail another check, or allow him to pick it up in person. Taylor plans to do that ASAP.

If you find yourself wanting to involve the VA. Department of Labor and Industry in collecting unpaid wages, keep these things in mind.

Before you file a claim, you must request the money from your employer. Also, keep in mind the agency cannot sick, vacation or holiday pay. The agency can only help collect wages for the hours you actually worked.

If you file a claim, be sure to mail in the form from the agency’s website. Email and fax are not acceptable.

