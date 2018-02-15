Illegal Thursday Coconut Curry Shrimp Style

RICHMOND, Va – Big Herm Baskerville was back in the kitchen to #ringthebell with Greg and Jessica. He showed them how to make delicious Coconut Curry Shrimp. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond. For more information, visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com/517
Big Herm’s Coconut Curried Shrimp
Ingredients:
1 lb – Shrimp (peeled & deveined but tails on)
3 Tbls – Key Lime Juice
⅓ cup – Flour
½ Tbls – Curry powder
½ tsp – Parsley
2 – Eggs
1 cup – shredded unsweetened coconut
Oil to fry with
Directions:
Place shrimp in medium bowl, pour 2 Tbls of key lime juice over all the shrimp and toss.
In a large bowl mix flour, curry and parsley.
Toss the shrimp in the flour mixture.
Place shrimp on wax paper
Scramble eggs in a small bowl.
Dip each shrimp in egg mixture
Then coat with coconut.
Cook in medium-high oil for 3-4 mins