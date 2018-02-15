Illegal Thursday Coconut Curry Shrimp Style

RICHMOND, Va – Big Herm Baskerville was back in the kitchen to #ringthebell with Greg and Jessica. He showed them how to make delicious Coconut Curry Shrimp. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St., in Richmond. For more information, visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com/517

Big Herm’s Coconut Curried Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 lb – Shrimp (peeled & deveined but tails on)

3 Tbls – Key Lime Juice

⅓ cup – Flour

½ Tbls – Curry powder

½ tsp – Parsley

2 – Eggs

1 cup – shredded unsweetened coconut

Oil to fry with

Directions:

Place shrimp in medium bowl, pour 2 Tbls of key lime juice over all the shrimp and toss.

In a large bowl mix flour, curry and parsley.

Toss the shrimp in the flour mixture.

Place shrimp on wax paper

Scramble eggs in a small bowl.

Dip each shrimp in egg mixture

Then coat with coconut.

Cook in medium-high oil for 3-4 mins​