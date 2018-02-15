Councilman sends hundreds of Richmond students to see ‘Black Panther’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Hundreds of Richmond students received a treat Thursday night when they attended the premiere of the new blockbuster movie "Black Panther."

The students were invited by 9th District Councilman Michael Jones, who booked one of the theaters at the Bow Tie-Movieland at Boulevard Square for the special showing.

Jones invited 200 students, including students from the Southside Community Center, the George Wythe and Huguenot basketball teams and students from Virginia Union University.

Marvel's “Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler, is considered one of the biggest movies of year and is projected bring in about $145 million domestically in its opening weekend, according to some industry analysts.

While “Black Panther” is generating buzz across the film industry, Jones believes the film, featuring an almost entirely black cast, and director, holds special significance for the students he invited.

"A movie of this type, for the African-American community, only comes out once in a while. I think back through my life you look at The Color Purple, Do the Right Thing... This is a black superhero movie,” explained Jones.

“We want them to see a positive role model. Just a positive interpretation of African-American life,” Jones said about the importance of the film.

“Black Panther” is the first super hero of African descent in mainstream American comics.

“Now it’s being brought to life. From 1966 comic books, to 2018 big screen,” added Jones.