Check out over 300 new vehicles at the Virginia International Auto Show

RICHMOND, Va - Jason Wilson with Virginia Automobile Dealers Association shared about the 2018 Virginia International Auto Show. The show will feature more than 300 new vehicales from 30 manufacturers, all open and on display for attendees to experience up close in a relaxed non-selling environment.

2018 Virginia International Auto Show is February 16 - 18 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center. Children 12 and under are FREE.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.VirginiaAutoShow.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW}