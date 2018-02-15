Affordable housing organization hits milestone with 150th Richmond home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The local nonprofit, "Project Homes" marked a big milestone Thursday, and dozens of people gathered to celebrate the 150th affordable house they've created here in Richmond.

The organization has a neighborhood revitalization program that helps preserve and produce affordable housing.

Homeowners like Jen Lawhorne, who said it was love at first sight when she saw her home, even before all of the renovations.

“I’m so proud of her, I never thought it would happen,” said Lawhorne’s mom.

Her daughter is making a move she never thought she`d be able to make.

“The cost of housing has gone up so much but the median income levels have stayed the same, so for me because of all kinds of issues that face me, student loan debt, other issues, I just thought it wasn`t happening,” she said.

She said she understands the large gap between income and housing costs in the city are causing problems for a lot of families, on a much larger scale

“The affordable housing crisis is pushing a lot of people out of the market here especially economically disadvantaged people and minorities,” she said.

It`s an issue Project Homes is working to fix by revitalizing homes for low-income families, seniors, and disabled residents; transforming neighborhoods one house, at a time.

“I feel like every single one of these, all 150 of them have been like a little piece of art, and the best thing about it, is that it`s not just something that we produce that we get to drive by and look at, but its somebody`s home,” she said.

This is the 150th home the Project Homes has revitalized and they are working on the house next door for another family, next.