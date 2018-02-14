What’s Cooking on Virginia This Morning? – Grilled duck breast over a hazelnut puree

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Brian Mullins of Publix Aprons Cooking School whipped up another decadent dish, grilled duck breast over a roasted hazelnut puree with a pomegranate glaze.

Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.

For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX APRONS COOKING SCHOOL}