What’s Cooking on Virginia This Morning? – Grilled duck breast over a hazelnut puree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Brian Mullins of Publix Aprons Cooking School whipped up another decadent dish, grilled duck breast over a roasted hazelnut puree with a pomegranate glaze.



Publix Aprons Cooking School is located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive in Glen Allen and offers a variety of courses, which utilize modern technology, classic culinary techniques and wine and beer pairings.

For more information you can visit: www.Publix.com/CookingSchools



{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PUBLIX APRONS COOKING SCHOOL}