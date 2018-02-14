Trio wanted after nail salon robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking for three people who robbed a nail salon in Chesterfield County Monday morning.

Police said two men and a woman walked into the Spa and Nails shop along Turner Road around 9:45 a.m.

Witnesses said the men took out guns and stole cash from the manager and the register.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.