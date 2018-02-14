× Senior alert issued for missing Danville man

DANVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for Curtis Grover Tuck.

The 81-year-old Danville man was last seen driving a blue 1995 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck with Virginia license plate YBX 4334.

“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety,” a police spokesperson said.

He was last seen wearing a plaid, long sleeve shirt, blue corduroy pants, and shoes.

He was last seen at his Cumberland Drive home Tuesday night in Danville.

Anyone with information was asked to call Danville Police at 434-799-6510.