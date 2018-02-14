Murder arrest made after man killed inside Virginia laundromat

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. — A 36-year-old Locust Grove man was arrested and charged with murder following a fatal shooting inside a Virginia laundromat.

Michael Alan Humphries II turned himself in after Tuesday morning’s shooting inside Wendall’s Place Laundromat on Constitution Highway in Locust Grove.

When investigators arrived at the laundromat, at about 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, they found the shooting victim — later identified as Alistair C. Smith of Unionville, Virginia.

“While deputies were on the scene and in the area looking for evidence, Humphries turned himself in to authorities at the Central Virginia Regional Jail,” Orange County Sherif’s spokesperson Sarah Altman said. “Mr. Humphries II was taken to the Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed. As a result of the investigation, [he] has been charged with the 1st Degree Murder of Alistair C. Smith and with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.”

Investigators have not yet released information about what might have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call Lt. Becky Jones at 540-672-1200.

This is a developing story.

Witnesses or friends of Smith can send tips and photos here.