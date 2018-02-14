Self-proclaimed pastor missing; believed to be involved in fatal double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A self-proclaimed Richmond pastor disappeared about a month ago during a trip to a Chesterfield store, according to Crime Insider sources.

Not only is Jon Alston missing, he’s also listed as a fugitive for cocaine distribution. Crime Insider sources say there’s a whole lot more to this twisted story.

A search off Mimosa Street near Jeff Davis Highway last week, turned up no leads for Richmond Police, who were looking for the missing Chesterfield.

Those same sources say Alston is connected to a double shooting and murder in January on the city’s Southside and is wanted for distribution of cocaine.

“If a person hasn’t been seen in some time, police have some investigative methods they can check to see if they are using their credit cards and things like that.” said crime expert Steve Neal. “If that’s not the case, and you get a tip form the public to search for someone, I think there’s probably a high likelihood they’re probably deceased, most likely.”

Alston’s wife, according to Crime Insider sources, reported him missing after a trip to the grocery store. When she went to the Hancock Village Walmart, Alston’s wife says her husband stayed in the car and when she returned, he was gone.

“If a wife goes in store and her husband disappears, it raises a lot of questions,” said Neal. “Now, it’s possible that a crime could have occurred, but it is just as likely the person chose to leave and go on there own and who knows what kind of behavior they are into at that point.”

Crime Insider sources believe Alston may be paired up with Jaqwail Braxton. Braxton is also wanted in connection with a South Richmond killing of a man and malicious wounding of a woman.

“Never leave anything at face value,” said Neal. “Sometimes you got to go beneath the surface to see what someone is trying to hide from you. Things aren’t always as they appear.”

Crime Insider sources say the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force is involved in this case.

The US Marshal Service and Crime Stoppers are offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Jaqwail Braxton.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.