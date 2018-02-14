× Don’t Look Back bringing tacos to Scott’s Addition, Forest Hill

RICHMOND, Va. — After a fire shuttered its original Carytown location last summer, a local taco shop is abiding by its name and leaving the neighborhood in favor of two new locations elsewhere in the city.

Don’t Look Back plans to open restaurants this year in Scott’s Addition and Forest Hill. Co-owner Hamooda Shami confirmed the moves, including the signing last week of a lease to take over the long-dormant Triple Lounge space at 3306 W. Broad St. and the purchase earlier this month of a vacant restaurant space at 7524 Forest Hill Ave.

Shami said the group is aiming to open the restaurants, Don’t Look Back Triple and Don’t Look Back South, by late spring and late summer, respectively.

Following other recent restaurant arrivals in Scott’s Addition, Shami said the neighborhood has proven its hype is sustainable.

“Scott’s Addition, with all the breweries and growing options, is becoming Richmond’s entertainment district … We feel we’re going to be a nice complement to an already very cool collection of businesses,” he said, adding that they like the proximity to Veil Brewing and the forthcoming bus rapid transit line on Broad Street.

Its venture onto West Broad will revive the old Triple space, which has been shuttered since the pool hall closed in 2011.

