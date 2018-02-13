Student suffers deep gash on forehead after being hit by rock at Richmond school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond middle school student received a serious gash on her forehead Tuesday afternoon after she was hit in the face with a rock as she walked to her school bus.

The 11-year-old girl was trying to board the bus in the bus loop at Lucille Brown Middle School when she was blindsided by a rock, according to Crime Insider sources.

The sixth grader suffered a deep gash on her forehead and was taken to VCU Medical Center for evaluation. Family members tell Jon Burkett that the girl received more than a dozen stitches for the wound.

WARNING: Graphic image below

Crime Insider sources say police are investigating and a police report has been completed.

Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young (4th District) said someone will be held accountable for Tuesday’s incident.

"There's going to have to be serious consequences for these actions. Just because you are on school grounds, it doesn't allow you to get by with all kinds of mayhem and worse,” said Young. “This is unacceptable. It has to stop. My God, we have children that are going to school every day and they shouldn't have to experience this kind of trauma."

Crime Insider sources say that police don't know who or why someone threw the rock, but their investigation is ongoing.