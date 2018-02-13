× Melt in Your Mouth Truffles

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Uwe Schluzas the pastry chef from the Kingsmill Resort showed us his tricks for making decadent chocolate truffles.

http://www.kingsmill.com

Truffles Made at Home

8 oz. couverture ( a good 64% chocolate)

8oz heavy cream

2 oz. sugar

Your flavorings of choice. Here are some examples. Vanilla, orange zest and orange liqueur, instant espresso or coffee, almond liquor like Amaretto

Chop up the chocolate and put into a bowl big enough to hold all Ingredients

Bring the heavy cream and the sugar to a boil and add your flavorings. Stir the cream onto the chocolate and mix until all the chocolate is dissolved.

Let the mixture cool down until it is firm enough to pipe or scoop into individual truffles

After portion out the truffles let them firm up in a refrigerator until they can be hand rolled into shape.

Return the ruffles again into the refrigerator for about 10 to 15 minutes if you want to coat the truffles with chocolate. For the ease of coating you can use a high quality coating chocolate

Truffles can also rolled into nuts, cocoa powder, or chocolate sprinkles