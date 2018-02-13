Man accused of leading deputies on 10-mile pursuit

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — A Spotsylvania County man has been arrested after he allegedly led deputies on a 10-mile pursuit throughout the county.

Deputies say the incident started on February 10, at approximately 11:30 p.m. after a report of a reckless driver in the area of Morris Road/Jefferson Davis Hwy.

Upon arrival, a deputy initiated a traffic stop after observing a Green Volkswagen being driven erratically.

That’s when deputies say the driver of the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Coby Alan Henry, sped away and led law enforcement on a pursuit for approximately 10 miles through Spotsylvania County.

The pursuit came to an end when the car suffered a mechanical failure, deputies say.

When deputies searched Henry’s vehicle, they located marijuana and open liquor bottles Investigators say Henry admitted to drinking while driving and that the marijuana was his.

Henry has been charged with eluding, possession of marijuana, drinking while driving and driving suspended.

He is being held in the regional jail on a $1500 bond.