Henrico man who stole identity of dead child sentenced to 4 years

RICHMOND, Va. – A Henrico man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for stealing the identity of a dead child, stealing approximately $33,000 from his Powhatan employer, and unlawfully purchasing a firearm.

Shawn D. Gover, 47, pleaded guilty in November to two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Gover admitted that in 2013 he changed his name to Aaron Garth Roberts, who was a born in 1974 in Denton, Texas, but died as a young child.

He also stole the social security number and date of birth of Roberts to hide a previous felony conviction, according to court documents.

Gover was convicted of felony grand theft in 2007 and sentenced to 16 months in prison.

In March 2016, using Roberts identity Social Security number, Gover was hired as the Director of Finance for the Independence Golf Club in Powhatan.

In that position, Gover stole approximately $33,557 from the company from the fall of 2016 to the summer of 2017.

Gover also admitted to unlawfully purchasing a Sig Sauer .45 semiautomatic pistol under Roberts identity on Novermber 23, 2016. The Henrico man was prohibited from lawfully possessing a firearm after his felony grand theft conviction in 2007.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David T. Maguire prosecuted the case.