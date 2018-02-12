× Family escapes Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Red Cross is helping a Chesterfield family following a Monday morning house fire.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. Monday at a home along the 8100 block of Whirlaway Drive.

“Crews experienced heavy fire from the rear of the structure upon arrival that was quickly extending into the residence,” a Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson said. “The fire started on the rear deck and is considered accidental; however, an exact cause has yet to be determined.”

No one was hurt in the fire.