President Trump’s daughter-in-law opens letter containing suspicious substance

Posted 1:53 pm, February 12, 2018

Vanessa Trump arrives on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday -- ushering in a new political era that has been cheered and feared in equal measure. / AFP / POOL / Win McNamee (Photo credit should read WIN MCNAMEE/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law opened a letter containing an unknown substance that was addressed to the President’s son, Donald Trump Jr., the New York Police Department said.

The letter was sent to the couple’s Manhattan apartment and opened around 10 a.m. ET Monday, authorities said. Vanessa Trump did not have an immediate reaction to the substance, which the NYPD said was deemed nonhazardous.

The Fire Department of New York said three people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, but did not provide additional information on the nature of the injuries or the victims.

A message left with the Secret Service was not immediately returned.