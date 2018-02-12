× Investigators search for missing Mechanicsville teen

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing teenager.

Trinity Rena’ Anderson, 17, was last seen at her Mechanicsville home on February 4, 2018.

She is described as a black female with dyed red hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’2” tall and 130 lbs.

She is believed to be in the Roanoke, Virginia area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Trinity Anderson is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime

Stoppers at 804-780-1000.