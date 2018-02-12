The coolest winter festival in Richmond returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Mike Baum, Executive Director at Keep Virginia Beautiful, visited the studio to share a preview of the 4th Annual “Shiver in The River” fundraising event. Keep Virginia Beautiful works to support litter prevention, community outreach, education, recycling and beautification for Richmond and the Commonwealth of Virginia. The event will feature community cleanups, the James River Jump, and a Pre and Post Jump Winter Festival with heated tents, food and beverage vendors, music, and more.

The event is Saturday, February 24th at 10am at Historic Tredegar. For more information visit www.shiverintheriver.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY KEEP VIRGINIA BEAUTIFUL}