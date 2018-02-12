Temperature drops as rain falls Monday in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures will start in the 60s early Monday morning, then dip into the mid 50s after daybreak in Metro Richmond (40s north & west) as a cold front moves into the region. Then eventually the 40s for much of the day.

Showers will overtake the area early this morning and remain on and off through early afternoon.

A Flood Warning is in effect along the James River.

Minor to moderate flooding is expected near the Westham gauge, which should peak near 15 feet late Monday (flood stage is 12 feet). At the Richmond Locks gauge, we anticipate a peak of 11 feet later tomorrow (flood stage is 8 feet) and minor flooding is expected.

Temperatures by Tuesday morning will be around the freezing mark, so any wet spots *could* produce some black ice.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, with afternoon highs in the low and mid 40s.

A shower or two may pass by Tuesday night, mainly across southeast Virginia. Warmer air will return to the region for the second half of the week. Wednesday will produce a mix of sun and clouds, with afternoon highs in the low and mid 60s. Thursday looks very warm, with temperatures back into the low 70s in many locations.

The next cold front will move through the Mid-Atlantic Friday and Friday night. It looks like it will still be quite mild, with temperatures at least in the 60s. Scattered showers are likely and could linger into Saturday morning. Much cooler air will return Saturday, with highs back in the 40s.

The sun should return Saturday afternoon and stick around next Sunday.