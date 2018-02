× Search continues for missing Fluvanna teen

LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. — The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Solana Sade Knox, 15, of Lake Monticello, was last seen Saturday, February 10, 2018.

“She is believed to have ran away,” a Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

Investigators did not say what Solana was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’e Office at 434-589-8211.