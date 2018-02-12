Driver charged in West End crash that killed 2

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man was charged in connection to a West End crash that killed two people.

Lewis Irvin Price, 27, of Henrico, has been charged with hit and run and eluding, according to Henrico County Police.

Price is being helping at Henrico County Jail following his release from the hospital.

Price, police said, was driving a Honda Accord that crashed Thursday evening on Hungary Road, killing two people in his car.

Police are still investigating that crash.

“At approximately 6:50 p.m., a Henrico Police officer attempted to stop a Honda Accord on Hungary Road west of Staples Mill Road for a traffic violation,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “The vehicle failed to stop and accelerated westbound on Hungary Road where it struck a Hyundai SUV that was attempting to turn left onto eastbound Hungary Road from southbound N. Lakefront Drive. After the impact, the Honda ran off the roadway to the left, went through a fence and struck an unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway.”

Debra Renee Eckhart, 25, and Rena Chhay, 27, both from Henrico, were killed in the crash.

“[Price] fled the scene on foot. He was located in the area and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Chhay and Eckhart were friends from high school, Chhay’s family told CBS 6 News.

Rena’s brother and sister said their family was devastated by the sudden loss.

“A whole lot of questions to answers that we will probably never get,” Rena’s sister Ratha Chhay said.

Over the weekend, Rena’s family said they were putting those questions aside as they prepare to send Rena on his “passage.”

“We believe we’re still here, it’s just our vessels that pass,” Ratcha said. “We light incense and stuff to kind of light the way.”

The family remembered Rena as someone who helped many people over the years.

“He’s helped a whole lot of people from my parents to his friends,” Ratha said. “He loved working on cars and he’s worked on everybody’s car that’s out there in the yard.”

Family members have set-up a memorial fund to help pay for funeral costs.