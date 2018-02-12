How you can get involved and support Monument Avenue 10k official charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - A pep rally, a block party, or a race no matter what you call it, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K is one Richmond’s favorite traditions. Faith Hecht from Sports Backer’s Kids Run RVA and Loren Hatcher with VCU Massey Cancer Center share the details behind this years official charity partners. The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k takes place on Saturday, April 14.

For more information on the Monument Avenue 10K and Kids Run RVA you can visit www.sportsbackers.org.

Don’t forget to join the Massey Challenge team, it’s free and easy to sign up, just visit www.masseychallenge.com

