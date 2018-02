Here’s a Little Story About Steak Diane

RICHMOND, Va – Take dinner to the next level with the classic Steak Diane. Chef Tom Schumaker from Commonwealth Senior Living was in the studio showing us how to make this delicious dish that’s sure to impress. For more information you can visit www.commonwealthal.com

TRADITIONAL STEAK DIANE

WITH

ASPARAGUS

237 CALORIES PER SERVING

INGREDIENTS

2 EACH / APPROX. FOUR (4) OUNCE BEEF TENDERLOIN STEAKS CUT AND TRIMMED

2 OUNCES COURSE GROUND BLACK PEPPER

1 TEASPOON BUTTER

1 TEASPOON VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

1 SMALL CLOVE GARLIC

2 TEASPOONS DIJON STYLE MUSTARD

6 OUNCES CUT ASPARAGUS

¼ CUP CHOPPED OF FINELY CHOPPED SPRING ONIONS

3 OUNCES OF SLICED MUSHROOMS

1 ½ TEASPOONS OF FRESH LEMON JUICE

1 ½ TEASPOONS WORCESTERSHIRE SAUCE

3 OUNCES YOUR FAVORITE BRANDY

METHOD OF PREPERATION

CUT EACH TENDERLOIN IN HALF AND GENTLY FLATTEN WITH PALM OF HAND. SPRINKLE BOTH SIDES OF THE TENDERLOIN WITH BLACK PEPPER. HEAT OLIVE OIL, BUTTER AND MINCED GARLIC IN SKILLET AND ADD THE TENDERLOIN. SAUTE’ THE STEAK TO MEDIUM RARE AND REMOVE FROM PAN. ADD SPRING ONIONS, ASPARAGUS, DIJON MUSTARD, LEMON JUICE AND WORCESTERSHIRE SAUCE AND SAUTE’ UNTIL ASPARAGUS IS TENDER. ADD MUSHROOMS AND DEGLAZE WITH BRANDY. REINTRODUCE THE STEAKS TO THE PAN AND COOK FURTHER DEPENDING ON HOW WELL DONE YOU WOULD LIKE THEM.

SERVE ON YOUR FAVORITE POTATO, RICE OR NOODLE