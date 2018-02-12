People seen in this video now wanted for Richmond robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police released video of four people wanted in connection to a Sunday morning robbery in Richmond.

"Just after midnight a male reported the four unknown males [in the photo and video provided] approached him as he was walking in the 1700 block of Carver Street near Mechanicsville Turnpike," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The four males assaulted him and robbed him of cash. The suspects then continued walking eastbound along Carver Street. There were no injuries."

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call First Precinct Detective B. Taylor at 804-646-0689 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.