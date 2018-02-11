Roller coaster temps: Warm, colder air will battle it out this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front brought highs in the 70s Sunday along with Spring-like humidity. A strong cold front will pass early Monday and bring back colder weather. After daybreak temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s, temperatures will fall through the 40s Monday afternoon.

Lows Tuesday morning may dip near or just below freezing in some areas, and highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid 40s. The normal high for this point of the year is 50°.

Warmer air will surge back for mid-week with highs in the 60s Wednesday and around 70° Thursday. Another cold front will cause temperatures to dip at the end of the week, but some warmer air is on tap for early next week.

Extended computer models are showing a high potential for above-normal temperatures in the week beyond, with cold air staying in the northern Plains, Rockies and Canada.

Our unsettled pattern will continue. There will be multiple chances for showers this week, and the extended outlook shows a chance for above-normal levels of rainfall beyond this week.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: