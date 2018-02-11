Man shot during Southside attempted robbery

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Richmond’s Southside.

Investigators said a gunman walked up to a man getting out of his car on Treehaven Drive just before 32 a.m.

Police said the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money.

When the man refused to give up his belongings, officers said the suspect shot him and then ran off.

The victim is expected to be OK.

No arrest have been made and police have not yet released a suspect description.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.