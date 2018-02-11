Police: Suspect in Kentucky ‘murder spree’ kills self

Five people died in a “murder spree” in eastern Kentucky Saturday, the Johnson County sheriff said.

“This has been a horrific murder spree. The lives of four innocent victims were taken. The perpetrator then took his own life,” Sheriff Dwayne Price said.

Authorities responding to reports of a shooting found the bodies of two victims at a home in Johnson County, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

While deputies were searching for a suspect, they found two more victims and the suspected shooter dead at an apartment in Paintsville — about 10 miles away from where the first victims were found.

Price said he was not releasing names of any of the victims until their families were notified.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak in seeing four lives taken due to the actions of one man. I have worked in law enforcement for 34 years. This is one of the most disturbing acts of violence I have ever seen,” he added.