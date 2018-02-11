3 die in Grand Canyon helicopter crash, 4 others injured

Three people died when a helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon in Arizona, Saturday, police confirmed to CNN.

“At approximately 5:20 p.m. (7:20 p.m. ET) a Papillon Airways EC-130 vessel carrying a pilot and six passengers was reported to have crashed near Quartermaster Canyon, within the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Nation,” police chief Francis E. Bradley Sr. of the Hualapai reservation said.

“Three passengers are confirmed deceased and there are four level 1 trauma patients at the scene,” Bradley said.

FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer earlier said the aircraft sustained considerable damage in the crash.

He did not have details of the crash.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, Kenitzer said.

UPDATE#2: Another image from wreckage of tour helicopter crash in Grand Canyon. Pic courtesy Teddy Fujimoto. @News3LV pic.twitter.com/oyuxxq9HoO — Gerard Ramalho (@GerardNews3LV) February 11, 2018