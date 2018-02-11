Flooding causes 2-hour delay for Louisa schools

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Flooding in parts of Louisa County has prompted a two-hour delay for schools in the county Monday morning.

“High water was reported throughout the county, like the picture sent in by Ms. McCauley. Please take your time driving throughout the county,” officials with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Virginia State Police urged drivers to watch out for flooded highways and debris.

“The weekend’s rains are impacting many rural routes in Lee County, Virginia, Wise County, Virginia Visit Buchanan County VA & Visit Dickenson County VA. Remember…if you encounter standing water and/or a flooded roadway – Turn Around. Don’t Drown,” officials posted.