Busch Gardens unveils new membership programs

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens is offering three new membership plans that will replace the park's current annual passes.

All three plans allow for year-round admission to Busch Gardens, plus Christmas Town, and Water Country USA starting at $10 a month for the least expensive package. However, admission dates do depend on what package you purchase.

In addition, the park is offering an introductory rate through March 31.

“More than a pass, Membership means more access and more benefits,” said Dan Dipiazzo, vice president of marketing at Busch Gardens and Water Country USA. “We’re listening to our guests who say they want more value and simpler choices. Membership allows our guests to take full advantage of the parks’ amenities including all of our seasonal events.

Busch Gardens new membership plans:

Basic membership: Admission during select dates to Busch Gardens, Water Country USA; 50 percent off general parking; admissions to Christmas Town and Howl-O-Scream during select dates; guest ticket discounts; member sneak peeks; in-park discounts. Introductory price is $10 a month. (Starting April 1, $12)

Unlimited membership: Unlimited admission to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA; free general parking; admission to Christmas Town and Howl-O-Scream; two free guest tickets, plus discounts on additional tickets; member sneak peeks; in-park discounts. Price: $15 a month. (Starting April 1, $17)

Premier membership: Unlimited admissions to Busch Gardens and Water Country USA, plus the nine sister parks that are apart of Sea World Parks & Entertainment Inc.; Free preferred parking; admission to Christmas Town and Howl-O-Scream; three free tickets, plus discounts on additional tickets; member sneak peeks; in-park discounts. Price: $20 per month. (Starting April 1, $22)

People who currently have annual passes can keep their pass or convert to one of the new membership plans.

Click here to learn more about the plans.