Deadline to sign up for YMCA 10K Training Team is Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. – The deadline to sign up for the Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10K Training Team is Sunday.

The training sessions are organized by the YMCA, but you do not have to be a member to join in with the group.

Training teams meet every Saturday -- up until the race -- around 7:30 or 8 depending on the location.

You can choose from over 20 locations across the metro, including two that are stroller friendly.

“How it works is there are group running sessions every Saturday and then you get a training plan for the week,” said Pete Woody with Sports Backers. “So, whether you’re a walker, jogger, novice intermediate; there is a plan that kind of works with you and with your fitness level and the goal is to get you ready for race day on April 14th.”

The price for the race is now $40, but will increase on March 1.

Click here for more information about the training teams or the race.