VMFA rings in Chinese New Year with festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of people packed the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond Saturday for China Fest to ring in the Chinese New Year.

There were performances from artists as well as hands-on demonstrations in honor of the Year of the Earth Dog.

Visitors were also able to craft an Earth Dog lantern as well as a watercolor lotus card.

“I'm actually surprised there are a lot of non-Chinese people here,” Kun Liu from Midlothian said. “Americans and people from all around the world come here to enjoy this culture and to learn. Also the show here... shows you the culture. And I think it’s very awesome to show people all around the world Chinese culture.”

Traditional food was also served.

The exhibit Terracotta Army: Legacy of the First Emperor of China runs through March 11 at the museum.