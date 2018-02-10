Church opens learning center for children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stony attended the opening of a new learning center for children at a church in the city Saturday.

The Higher Standards Learning Center was the vision of Bishop Marcus Louis Sr. at the Mark Church of Christ.

The center offers educational programs for children 2 and a half to four years old.

“It’s an opportunity to develop these kids, spiritually, emotionally, and even physically,” Louis said during Saturday’s open house. “To really make them a better person as they grow older and make a positive impact in society."

Open enrollment is underway at the center.