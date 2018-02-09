× Woman wanted in Chesterfield County bank robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for a woman who they say robbed a Chesterfield County bank Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. at the Bank of Southside Virginia branch at 4310 West Hundred Road.

Police said the suspect walked in the bank, approached a teller and passed a note demanding money. After the teller complied, the woman fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No weapon was displayed, and no one was injured during the bank robbery.

The suspect is described as a black female, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build and black shoulder length hair. The suspect was seen wearing a black jacket and a black ball cap.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.