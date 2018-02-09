Hour-by-Hour Forecast: When we’ll see rain this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After two dry days, rain will return for the weekend into parts of next week. A complex storm system will spread showers into the area Saturday. There will be some periods of dry weather during parts of the day, but some batches of showers will produce some downpours at times.

We will see periods of rain on Sunday as temperatures soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be some lulls at times during the day, but Sunday will average out to be a soggy day.

Leftover showers will last into Monday, and rainfall totals by Tuesday morning could exceed an inch in spots, especially northwest of Richmond. Various disturbances will keep the threat of some showers around next week.

